Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:37 am

White Sox ace Giolito to miss at least two starts

KEYT

By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday. Manager Tony La Russa estimated Giolito will miss “optimistically, maybe a couple of starts.” Giolito felt discomfort during three consecutive pitches and notified the coaching staff after the inning. He allowed one hit and struck out six before departing. Another White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content