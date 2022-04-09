White Sox ace Giolito to miss at least two starts

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday. Manager Tony La Russa estimated Giolito will miss “optimistically, maybe a couple of starts.” Giolito felt discomfort during three consecutive pitches and notified the coaching staff after the inning. He allowed one hit and struck out six before departing. Another White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.