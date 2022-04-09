Rodón solid with 12 Ks but Marlins rally to beat Giants 2-1

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins held on to beat San Francisco 2-1. Starter Carlos Rodón had a strong showing in his Giants debut with 12 strikeouts and one run in five innings. Brian Anderson doubled and scored for the Marlins. Steven Duggar had an RBI double for San Francisco, and Thairo Estrada singled and scored a run. Rodón’s 12 strikeouts are the most by a Giants pitcher through five innings since at least 1974.