‘When The Lights Go Out’ show coming to WonderHouse in Ventura

Performances April 14, 15, 21, 22 and 29

VENTURA, Calif. - Kerrilee Gore (wife of Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore) is the Writer, Creative Director, and Executive Producer of this one-of-a-kind experiential show, which is filled with an abundance of world class performers.

With elements of cabaret and acrobatics, the show makes its long-anticipated return to the region, taking up limited residency at the brand new WonderHouse in Ventura "When The Lights Go Out"

For tickets and more information visit whenthelightsgooutshow.com.