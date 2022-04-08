Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:17 am

‘When The Lights Go Out’ show coming to WonderHouse in Ventura

Performances April 14, 15, 21, 22 and 29

VENTURA, Calif. - Kerrilee Gore (wife of Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore) is the Writer, Creative Director, and Executive Producer of this one-of-a-kind experiential show, which is filled with an abundance of world class performers.

With elements of cabaret and acrobatics, the show makes its long-anticipated return to the region, taking up limited residency at the brand new WonderHouse in Ventura

"When The Lights Go Out"

For tickets and more information visit whenthelightsgooutshow.com.

News
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content