Jimmie Johnson injures right wrist in crash in Long Beach

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson injured his hand Friday in a crash during practice at the Long Beach Grand Prix. The seven-time NASCAR champion said he needs further evaluation. Johnson did not remove his hands from the steering wheel as his car headed into a tire barrier. The force from the collision caused his hands to snap off the wheel and Johnson’s in-car camera showed him shaking his right hand. He posted a video on Twitter that showed his right arm heavily wrapped and in a splint.