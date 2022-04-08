Cooler temperatures this weekend

The heat wave will be coming to an end just in time for the weekend!

There is still a heat advisory in place for much of the area until 6 PM PT Friday for everywhere except the mountains and South Coast beaches. While we’ve likely seen more records broken this afternoon, temperatures have cooled off a tad compared to what we saw yesterday at this time.

There’s a high surf advisory in effect from 5:00 PM Friday to 5:00 PM Monday. There will be the possibility for breaking waves between 8 to 12 feet.

Things are going to finally be cooling off this weekend. A trough will approach from the west bringing a return to onshore flow and corresponding marine layer. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Saturday, and drop even more Sunday.

A deeper trough will swing into the region on Monday and bring a chance for an isolated shower. Other than that, our weather will remain dry.