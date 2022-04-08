Bogus test taker gets prison in college admissions scam

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator who took students’ college entrance exams for bribes was sentenced Friday to four months in prison. A judge also sentenced Mark Riddell to two years of supervised release after his time behind bars. The judge’s sentence was what government prosecutors had recommended in the case. Riddell’s lawyers had asked the judge for one to two months in prison. In court, Riddell apologized to the students who lost out of college opportunities because of his “terrible decision.” Also Friday, former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic was convicted of fraud and bribery counts in the college admissions scandal.