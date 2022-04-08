Body found in Kern River search for missing boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A body has been found in the southern Sierra Nevada’s Kern River downstream from where a boy was swept away last week. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says an air unit searching the river spotted a possible body and it was recovered around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. The location was several hundred yards downstream from where the boy went missing April 2 in the Keyesville area northeast of Bakersfield. The body is only described as that of a juvenile. Identification will be made by the Kern County coroner.