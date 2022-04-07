Zanardi honored at Long Beach with Walk of Fame induction

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Alex Zanardi has been invited back to the Long Beach Grand Prix time and again, in any official race role he wanted. Organizers wanted to induct the Italian into its Walk of Fame, but Zanardi was always too busy. He was training for the Paralympics, hosting his popular Italian talk show, or, content inspiring others to never give up on their life journey. Tired of waiting to honor the beloved athlete, Zanardi was inducted Thursday into the 16th class of the Walk of Fame in absentia. Zanardi has been recovering in Italy since a 2020 crash into a truck while competing in a race on his handcycle.