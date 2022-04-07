World Series champion Braves set roster for title defense

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves are carrying three catchers on their opening day roster. William Contreras made the team behind starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud and top backup Manny Piña. The Braves sent veteran infielders Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 24-year-old Contreras hit .215 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games for the Braves last season. He played right field during spring training to increase his versatility. He also took groundballs at third base in case he’s needed there. The Braves are carrying only one backup infielder, Orlando Arcia.