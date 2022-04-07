Warren Buffett buying spree goes on, HP soars on 11.5% stake

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Shares of HP are up nearly 15% after Warren Buffett’s company snapped up 11.5% of the company that makes printers and computers over the past week in another uncharacteristic investment for the billionaire in a tech company. Buffett started the year telling his shareholders that he was still having trouble finding anything at attractive prices to invest Berkshire’s nearly $147 billion cash in, but he has since announced an $11.6 billion acquisition of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate and bought more than $7 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum shares. HP shares rose more than $6 to $41.12 in the first day of trading since the purchases were disclosed late Wednesday.