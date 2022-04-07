Ukrainian hacker sentenced in Seattle to 5 years in prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A Ukrainian man who served as a high-level hacker in a ring that stole more than 20 million credit and debit card records, causing an estimated $1 billion in losses, has been sentenced to five years in prison. Denys Iarmak, 32, is the third member of the hacking group FIN7 to be sentenced in the U.S. He was arrested in Bangkok in November 2019 at the request of federal investigators. FIN7 breached the computer networks and point-of-sale terminals of thousands of businesses in all 50 states. Investigators say Iarmak was involved from approximately November 2016 through November 2018. He used project management software to coordinate FIN7 hacking efforts.