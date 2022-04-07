Pakistan’s top court rules that blocking a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan was unconstitutional

By Sophia Saifi and Rhea Mogul, CNN, and journalist Azaz Syed

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that a decision to block a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court reached the decision after special proceedings that stretched to four days while Khan and his loyalist President Arif Alvi have steamrolled a process to start early elections.

Khan had called the election in a dramatic attempt to cling to power after the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a vote of no-confidence against him last Sunday, which had appeared almost certain to succeed.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that he had acted to prevent a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to unseat Khan’s regime.

That move, and Khan’s subsequent dissolution of parliament, enraged an opposition that for months have been demanding his removal over claims of poor governance and economic mismanagement.

The opposition responded by accusing Khan of treason and asking the country’s highest court to rule on whether the prime minister had breached the constitution.

The court battle is the latest escalation in a crisis that has been smoldering for weeks, with Khan already having lost the backing of key political allies and the country’s powerful military.

A vote of confidence for Khan will now be held on Saturday at 10:30am local (1.30a ET).

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

