McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. McDavid also had an assist to remain the league’s top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and two assists for the Oilers who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division. Warren Foegele also scored for Edmonton and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson had goals for Los Angeles which has dropped two straight.