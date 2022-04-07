Heat wave in April catches many people off guard

MONTECITO, Calif. - The soaring temperatures into the 80's and 90's has sent many people looking for relief, and they will be in that position for the next two days.

The cool down will not take place until Sunday.

For those walking along Butterfly Beach in Montecito or actually going into the water, these conditions are more like late summer than early spring.

Jenny Parsons said, "this is wonderful, the weather couldn't be better. This is just perfect. I think we were all surprised. Even though we were told it is going to get hotter, this is wonderful."

Walking her dog Smores, Lilly Tam said, "love it. I hope this happens in June too. And takes the place of June gloom."

John Parsons said, "I like warm weather I wish it would stay this week. I go to the beach every day. "

Spring break is also underway for some school districts and many tourists are in motion.

Hospitality leaders say some of the travelers who canceled their reservations earlier in the year because of COVID-19 have rebooked and they are filling up dates for the remaining spring and summer months.