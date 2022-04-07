Gunmen shoot deputy governor of Myanmar Central Bank

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Gunmen in Myanmar’s largest city have shot a deputy governor of the central bank, less than a week after tough currency controls were ordered in the military-ruled nation. There were conflicting accounts of whether Than Than Swe, appointed to her post after the military seized power last year, survived the attack. She is believed to be the most senior official associated with the military-run administration to be shot. The army takeover triggered widespread peaceful protests that were quashed with lethal force, triggering armed resistance that some U.N. experts now characterize as civil war. There are no immediate credible claims of responsibility for the attack though an online news outlet reported that a guerrilla resistance group was behind it.