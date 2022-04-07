Cooling down this weekend

Hot weather will continue to be the name of the game through Friday afternoon! A few record highs have been set today in Oxnard and Camarillo, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a heat advisory in effect until 6 PM Friday evening for a large part of the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. However, high pressure dominating the region will slowly start to break down. As a result, some areas may not be as warm tomorrow afternoon.

For Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will cool down as a trough moves into the region. Most areas will be in the low 80s Saturday, then in the mid 70s Sunday.

The morning marine layer will return, along with the potential for sundowner winds to develop. As the trough deepens, temperatures will be slightly below average in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday.