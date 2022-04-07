2 missing women found dead in car submerged in river

RIPON, Calif. (AP) — Police say two Stockton women who were reported missing over the weekend were found dead inside a car submerged in a central California river near a country club where they had attended a wedding. Alyssa Ros and Xylona Gama were last seen Sunday night at Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, where they attended the wedding of Alyssa’s uncle. Relatives of the women reported them missing Monday after repeatedly calling their phones and getting voicemails in the hours after the wedding. Ripon police said Wednesday that an employee of the country club on Tuesday noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course and called authorities. Police have not said whether they suspect foul play or an accident.