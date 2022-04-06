Santa Barbara locals show support for Ukrainians overseas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – People aren’t just watching war reports from Ukraine, they are showing they care about what is going on more than 6,300 miles away.

Many Santa Barbara locals are showing their support by posting blue and yellow Ukraine flags outside homes and businesses.

Musician and business owner Seymour Duncan noticed the flags outside Santa Barbara Auto Stereo & Wireless.

“I think we really need to support as much as we can and be aware of what’s going on over there,” he said. "And my heart’s with all those folks over there, you know, and I have friends from Ukraine who are guitar players and everything so for me, anything we can do I think is fantastic to help."

Others take time our of their day to wave the flags on street corners during rush hour.

Cars driving by some people doing just that along Hollister and Storke in Goleta honked on Wednesday.

Since the invasion, the founder of World Dance for Humanity, Janet Reineck, has raised $110,000 for refugees.

World Dance has raised $60,000 from small, individual donations, and Reineck said a Ukrainian church member has agreed to match the donations made through Easter.

Reineck, who has a doctorate in Anthropology from UC Berkeley, remembers living in Kosovo when Yugoslavia was invaded. While studying dance, she saw everyday people becoming refugees.

“I feel this close to my heart and I feel compelled to do something for the world. Our motto for World Dance is ‘Get over yourself and do something for the world,’ and I wake up every morning feeling compelled to do that,” said Reineck.

Her group will be dancing to Ukrainian rhythms in their flag’s colors up and down State Street during First Thursday at 6 p.m.

