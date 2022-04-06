Flames get unlikely boost from Michael Stone, beat Ducks 4-2

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Stone got his first goal of the season and an assist in his 500th NHL game, and Elias Lindholm scored his 36th goal in the Calgary Flames’ 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Tyler Toffoli also scored and Johnny Gaudreau got his 96th point on a sharp assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who have won two straight after their first three-game losing streak since January. Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who have lost 13 of 14 games since March 6. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was a scratch with a lower-body injury in the first game since he announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.