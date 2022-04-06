California faces big weather warm-up, possible record highs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s weather roller coaster is headed up, with forecasts for widespread summerlike heat. The National Weather Service says a strong ridge of high pressure building over the region will push temperatures well above normal Wednesday through Friday, with record highs possible in some areas. In Southern California, strong gusts from north will shift to the northeast, becoming Santa Ana winds. Forecasters say temperatures in the warmest areas Thursday could top 100 degrees. Long range forecasts see a big change over the West by the weekend, with temperatures falling below normal and the possibility of rain early next week.