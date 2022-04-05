Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Twitter tweeted Tuesday that it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, although it says the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company’s largest shareholder and now sits on its board. Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account — have long begged for an edit button. The company said it would test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue. So it’ll be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do.