Man arrested in Sacramento shooting had recently left prison

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with a weekend Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen had been released from prison weeks earlier. Smiley Martin was among those wounded in Sunday’s attack in which more than 100 shots were fired in an area of bars and nightclubs near the state Capitol. He’d been released from prison in February after serving time for brutalizing a girlfriend. He’s suspected of possessing a machine gun. A law enforcement officials says he was seen brandishing a gun in a Facebook video hours before the shooting. It wasn’t clear if Smiley Martin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His brother, Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Authorities say the investigation continues.