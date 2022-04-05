Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe wins John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky has won the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game at 15.1. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Aliyah Boston with national champion South Carolina won the women’s Wooden Award. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and had a Southeastern Conference record of 27 straight double-doubles.