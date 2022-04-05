Ex-Trump appointee advances in California US House election

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway has advanced to a June runoff in a California special election to fill a U.S. House seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company. Preliminary returns showed Conway with 34% of the vote. Other candidates were clustered behind her. The special election in the Republican-leaning 22nd District in the state’s Central Valley has been largely ignored as national Democrats and Republicans focus on midterm elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. The seat is expected to stay in Republican hands.