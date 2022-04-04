Sacramento schools to reopen as tentative deals end strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Teachers and other workers are set to return to schools in Sacramento following weekend negotiations that resolved a strike. The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Sunday that it reached tentative agreements with the Sacramento City Teachers Association and a union representing other workers. The district in California’s capital began on March 23, affecting 43,000 students and 76 schools. The teachers association tweeted that the deal will help address a severe staffing crisis. News of the settlement comes as Sacramento reels from a weekend mass shooting in a nightclub district that killed six people and wounded 12 others.