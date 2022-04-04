Hearing postponed for Nevada man accused in kidnap, killing

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pretrial hearing has been postponed until next month for a rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old woman whose body was found last week in a high-desert grave weeks after prosecutors say he abducted her. Troy Driver’s pretrial hearing scheduled Tuesday on a kidnapping charge was continued to May 10 as prosecutors continue to prepare an amended criminal complaint formally charging him in the death of Naomi Irion of Fernley. Driver has been held in the Lyon County Jail on $750,000 bail since he was arrested March 25. He was booked on suspicion of open murder on Friday, but formal charges are still pending.