Firefighters battling small vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were battling a small vegetation fire near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County on Monday afternoon.
The fire spread to about a quarter-acre near Bella Road and Beckworth Road in Santa Margarita, according to Cal Fire SLO.
VEGETATION FIRE: Bella Rd x Beckworth Rd. #BellaIC 1/4 acre fire, can handle with two fire engines, canceling the balance of the response. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/bgTqa7GUCp— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 4, 2022
Dispatch logs show that crews were first called to the scene shortly after 1:15 p.m.
As of 1:40 p.m., the fire was manageable with two fire engines, and Cal Fire was able to cancel the rest of the responding crews.
The fire was declared contained by Cal Fire shortly after 2 p.m.
Comments