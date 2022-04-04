Skip to Content
Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks, including 2023 1st

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded two first-round picks in this month’s draft to the New Orleans in a major swap of assets.  The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder. The move leaves Philadelphia with two firsts, Nos. 15 and 18. The Saints also now have two firsts. 

The Associated Press

