Blades and towers to be delivered to the Strauss Wind Project at end of week

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two more deliveries to the Strauss Wind Project renewable energy site near Lompoc and the Vandenberg Space Force Base are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Three blades will trek through Lompoc on Thursday and a complete tower will be coming through on Friday, according to project officials.

Lompoc residents may experience some traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to the deliveries, project officials said.