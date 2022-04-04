A Toasty Week Ahead

Warming temperatures today are a sign of things to come for the second part of your week.

Most areas will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s for the remainder of the afternoon. The marine layer will burn off with clear skies this evening.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure will build throughout much of the region. Offshore winds will develop and could get quite gusty, as well. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the Santa Barbara County mountains from 6 PM Monday until 3 AM Wednesday. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 65 mph in the higher elevations.

Along with the winds, temperatures will be climbing! We’ll see highs later this week in the mid 80s to low 90s. By Thursday, we’ll see highs 15 to 25 degrees above normal with potential to break some records.

If you’re out hiking or biking, make sure to bring plenty of water with you. Stay hydrated!