AP California
2 men killed, 2 wounded in San Francisco park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting at a San Francisco park. A police statement says officers responding to a shooting report Sunday afternoon found four men wounded at the Alice Chalmers Playground. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics who took the victims to a hospital, where two were pronounced dead. There were no immediate arrests. Police urge anyone with information to contact investigators.

The Associated Press

