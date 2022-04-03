Los Angeles paralegal to plead guilty to immigration fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles paralegal has agreed to plead guilty to helping a Philippines-based church commit immigration fraud by setting up sham marriages. The LA Times says Maria De Leon could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. Investigators say fraud victims were forced to solicit donations in the U.S. to finance the lavish lifestyle of leaders of the church called Kingdom of Jesus Christ. De Leon has agreed to cooperate in the case against church founder, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy. Quiboloy was indicted last year on charges of having sex with underage girls who faced threats of “eternal damnation.”