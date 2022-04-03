Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo could score big at Grammys

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the Grammy history books Sunday. Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times. She’s in position to join Adele as the only ones to win three major categories – record, song and album of the year – twice. Trevor Noah returns for a second time to host the show, which airs live in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.