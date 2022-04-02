Stars beat Sharks 5-4, move into wild-card spot

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Stars used four first-period goals to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4, leapfrogging idle Vegas into the second Western Conference wild-card spot with 81 points. Vladislav Namestnikov, Jani Hakanpaa, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which won its third straight game and sixth in the last seven. Tyler Seguin added three assists. San Jose got goals from Nick Bonino, Brent Burns, John Leonard and Logan Couture, but the Sharks lost their third in a row.