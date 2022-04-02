Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League but it lasted only a matter of hours. The status quo was maintained in the title race after both teams won. Liverpool was first up in beating Watford 2-0 to make it 10 straight victories in the league. That meant City dropped out of first place for the first time since Dec. 4. Pep Guardiola’s team kicked off barely 30 minutes later at relegation-threatened Burnley and also won 2-0. One point separates City and Liverpool and they meet next weekend. Chelsea lost 4-1 to Brentford and Manchester United was held 1-1 by Leicester.