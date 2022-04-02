Berkeley peregrine falcon finds partner after mate’s death

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A peregrine falcon whose longtime mate died this week amid the breeding season appears to have found a new partner to help her hatch two eggs. Grinnell is one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of California, Berkeley. He was found dead Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, his partner Annie had mated with a new untagged male falcon. Cal Falcons, a group that monitors the birds, said on Twitter Friday that the new falcon also appeared interested in incubating Annie’s eggs and performed multiple courtship displays with Annie after spending the night in her gravel nest.