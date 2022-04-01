Warmer temps return next week

You can look forward to pleasant weather conditions over the next few days.

While we'll see some low clouds and patchy fog along the coasts with onshore flow Saturday and Sunday morning, the clouds should burn off by afternoon both days. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be 3 to 6 degrees cooler along the coast, but warmer inland.

Offshore flow will return to the area for the first part of next week as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. We'll see some gusty northerly winds developing and near record heat by the end of the week. Temperatures may be 15 to 20 degrees above normal by Thursday.