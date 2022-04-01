Shibuno leads Chevron Championship halfway through 2nd round

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Hinako Shibuno shot a 6-under 66 in The Chevron Championship to take the lead halfway through the second round. The 23-year-old Japanese player had a 9-under 135 total at Mission Hills, the tree-lined course in California hosting the major championship for the final time. Unable to find a sponsor to stay at Mission Hills, the tournament is shifting to Houston next year under a deal with Chevron. The event started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle and became a major in 1983. Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee, tied for the first-round lead at 66, were in the afternoon group. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and Annie Park were a stroke back.