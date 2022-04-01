Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP men’s college player of year

Skip to Content
By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior received 46 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis was second with 10 votes. Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and a national-best 15.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. He also led the country for the regular season with 28 double-doubles and had a 28-rebound game this season.  Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn also earned votes for the award.

