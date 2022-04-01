Hinako Shibuno takes lead in final major at Mission Hills

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Hinako Shibuno shot a 6-under 66 in The Chevron Championship to take the second-round lead. The 23-year-old Japanese player had a 9-under 135 total at Mission Hills, the tree-lined course in California hosting the major championship for the final time. The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at Mission Hills. Shibuno had a 9-under 135 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, Annie Park and Jennifer Kupcho. Shibuno won the 2019 Women’s British Open.