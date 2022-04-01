Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:40 pm

Hinako Shibuno takes lead in final major at Mission Hills

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Hinako Shibuno shot a 6-under 66 in The Chevron Championship to take the second-round lead. The 23-year-old Japanese player had a 9-under 135 total at Mission Hills, the tree-lined course in California hosting the major championship for the final time. The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at Mission Hills. Shibuno had a 9-under 135 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, Annie Park and Jennifer Kupcho. Shibuno won the 2019 Women’s British Open.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content