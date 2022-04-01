Florida’s Golden rounds out coaching staff by hiring Hartman

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has rounded out his staff by hiring UNLV assistant Carlin Hartman. Hartman joins Mississippi State’s Korey McCray and Richmond’s Kevin Hovde on Florida’s bench. Golden called his staff “a grand slam.” He adds, “I couldn’t feel any better about the staff.” Golden lost one player on his roster Friday when forward Anthony Duruji announced plans to hire an agent and enter the NBA draft. Golden and his staff are hoping to persuade big man Colin Castleton, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, to stick around for another season.