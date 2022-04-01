Skip to Content
Canadian gymnasts’ letter on abuse spurs roundtable

TORONTO (AP) — About 270 current and retired gymnasts have now signed on to an open letter to Sport Canada about the maltreatment in their sport. It comes a month after dozens of bobsled and skeleton athletes wrote a similar letter asking for the resignation of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton’s acting CEO and high performance director. Canada Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge convened an emergency roundtable Thursday of representatives from national organizations such as the Canadian Olympic Committee and Own the Podium. The gymnasts said they were excluded. 

The Associated Press

