18 arrested in Fresno on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested 18 people allegedly involved in fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking in Fresno County after a string of overdoses, including two deaths. Officials said Friday the arrests were made Thursday during a multi-agency operation that included law enforcement from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice. The Fresno Bee reports the investigation began after a series of fentanyl-pill overdoses in the Fresno area caused by counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl, referred to on the street as M30s.