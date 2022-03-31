Washington OKs 1st statewide missing Indigenous people alert

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and TED S. WARREN

Associated Press

TULALIP, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that creates a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people. The system is similar to Amber Alerts and so-called silver alerts, which are used respectively for missing children and vulnerable adults in many states. Washington’s new Indigenous people alert system will notify law enforcement when there’s a report of a missing Indigenous person. It also will place messages on highway reader boards and on the radio and social media, and will provide information to the press. The law attempts to address a crisis of missing Indigenous people — particularly women — in Washington state.