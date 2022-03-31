Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians ‘bittersweet’

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. He’s not afraid to talk offense. The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady. Bowles gets a second opportunity after going 24-40 in four seasons with the New York Jets from 2015 through 2018. He also was an interim head coach in Miami for three games in 2011. He becomes only the 12th minority to get a second head coaching opportunity since 1963, according to data in the NFL’s 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Report.