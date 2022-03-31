Ex-minor leaguer ran major league sports betting operation

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former minor league pitcher was the ringleader of an illegal sports betting operation in California that used former pro athletes as bookies and active players as clients. Prosecutors said Thursday that Wayne Nix has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to run an illegal gambling operation. They say he used his sports connections to recruit three former Major League Baseball players and a former pro football player as bookies. Clients included an MLB coach who lost $4,000 at one point and a professional football player who lost $245,000. One client wagered $5 million on the Super Bowl.