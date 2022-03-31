Cherished falcon at University of California, Berkeley dies

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grinnell, one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of California, Berkeley, has died. The group Cal Falcons says Grinnell was found dead Thursday afternoon and may have been struck by a car. He and Annie had nested atop the university’s Campanile since late 2016 and produced 13 chicks. Falcons tend to mate for life. Given the timing of Grinnell’s death in the breeding season, Cal Falcons says it’s doubtful that the UC Berkeley nest will survive with Annie alone.