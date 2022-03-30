Simplification the morning-line favorite for Florida Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Simplification will be the morning-line favorite at Gulfstream Park for Saturday’s $1 million, Grade 1 Florida Derby, one of the last big prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Simplification was given 5-2 early odds. White Abarrio was narrowly installed as the second choice at 3-1. Simplification rolled to a win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream earlier this month, after losing to White Abarrio back in February in the Holy Bull Stakes.