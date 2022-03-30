Skip to Content
Jenik scores 2, Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2 to end 6-game skid

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed into the boards and was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury. Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz scored in the final three minutes for Arizona. Nick Ritchie had a goal in the first period and Karel Vejmelka stopped 40 shots in his sixth consecutive start. Jenik took a centering pass from Phil Kessel and broke a 2-all tie at 7:11 of the third. Jenik has three career goals, all against San Jose. Scott Reedy and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks.

