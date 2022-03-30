Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller has been taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona’s game against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks’ net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off. Keller has 28 goals and 35 assists this season.